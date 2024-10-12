Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Astrana Health (ASTH) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of Astrana Health (NasdaqCM:ASTH) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.75% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Astrana Health is $59.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.71 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.75% from its latest reported closing price of $56.23 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Astrana Health is 1,789MM, an increase of 12.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 389 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astrana Health. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 6.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASTH is 0.12%, an increase of 1.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.27% to 25,335K shares. The put/call ratio of ASTH is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,737K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,857K shares , representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTH by 3.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,347K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,468K shares , representing a decrease of 9.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTH by 13.84% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,057K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,190K shares , representing a decrease of 12.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTH by 9.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,016K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTH by 6.01% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,014K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,059K shares , representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTH by 0.90% over the last quarter.

Astrana Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

apollo medical holdings, inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. the company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients. it offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. the company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. it caters to patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as medicare, medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients in california. apollo medical holdings, inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in alhambra, california.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.