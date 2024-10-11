Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Ardent Health Partners (ARDT) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.41% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ardent Health Partners is $23.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 22.41% from its latest reported closing price of $18.98 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Putnam Funds Trust - Putnam Multi-cap Core Fund holds 634K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company.

HGHAX - THE HARTFORD HEALTHCARE FUND holds 271K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

TSLCX - Transamerica Small Cap Value C holds 52K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

JSFBX - John Hancock Seaport Long holds 32K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

USSCX - Science & Technology Fund Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

