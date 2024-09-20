Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Amkor Technology (AMKR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of Amkor Technology (NasdaqGS:AMKR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.52% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Amkor Technology is $41.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 30.52% from its latest reported closing price of $31.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amkor Technology is 7,586MM, an increase of 18.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 852 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amkor Technology. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 10.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMKR is 0.22%, an increase of 17.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.67% to 122,405K shares. The put/call ratio of AMKR is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,856K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,980K shares , representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 28.72% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,431K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,546K shares , representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 1.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,515K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,901K shares , representing a decrease of 10.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 8.76% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,241K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,237K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 24.67% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,216K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,214K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 27.16% over the last quarter.

AMKOR Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world's largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world's leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor's operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA.

