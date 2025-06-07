Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Akamai Technologies (BIT:1AKAM) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, Keybanc initiated coverage of Akamai Technologies (BIT:1AKAM) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.51% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Akamai Technologies is €93.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of €71.00 to a high of €129.17. The average price target represents an increase of 37.51% from its latest reported closing price of €68.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Akamai Technologies is 4,431MM, an increase of 10.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akamai Technologies. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1AKAM is 0.16%, an increase of 12.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.48% to 150,000K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 5,780K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,116K shares , representing an increase of 11.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AKAM by 4.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,756K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,702K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AKAM by 11.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,395K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,126K shares , representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AKAM by 51.87% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,175K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,067K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AKAM by 11.79% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,559K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,652K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AKAM by 14.61% over the last quarter.

