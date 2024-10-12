Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Addus HomeCare (ADUS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of Addus HomeCare (NasdaqGS:ADUS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.63% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Addus HomeCare is $136.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 4.63% from its latest reported closing price of $130.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Addus HomeCare is 1,105MM, a decrease of 0.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 643 funds or institutions reporting positions in Addus HomeCare. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 6.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADUS is 0.23%, an increase of 16.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.86% to 21,202K shares. The put/call ratio of ADUS is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,046K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,085K shares , representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADUS by 12.45% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 933K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares , representing an increase of 67.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADUS by 249.69% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 746K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 430K shares , representing an increase of 42.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADUS by 110.30% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 709K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares , representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADUS by 26.58% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 680K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADUS by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Addus HomeCare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Addus HomeCare is a provider of home care services that primarily include personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus HomeCare's consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus HomeCare's payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus HomeCare currently provides home care services to approximately 44,000 consumers through 212 locations across 22 states.

