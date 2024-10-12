Keybanc Initiates Coverage of Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) with Sector Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2024, Keybanc initiated coverage of Acadia Healthcare (NasdaqGS:ACHC) with a Sector Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.57% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Acadia Healthcare is $89.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $107.10. The average price target represents an increase of 63.57% from its latest reported closing price of $54.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Acadia Healthcare is 3,167MM, an increase of 3.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 781 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acadia Healthcare. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACHC is 0.26%, an increase of 8.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.03% to 113,789K shares. The put/call ratio of ACHC is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,392K shares representing 11.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,917K shares , representing an increase of 23.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 12.76% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,999K shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,524K shares , representing a decrease of 6.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 17.47% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 4,736K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,658K shares , representing an increase of 22.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 6.32% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,899K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,161K shares , representing a decrease of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 13.94% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,515K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,911K shares , representing an increase of 17.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 4.48% over the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. Acadia operates a network of 227 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 9,900 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

