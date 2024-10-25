Keybanc Downgrades Verizon Communications (XTRA:BAC)

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2024, Keybanc downgraded their outlook for Verizon Communications (XTRA:BAC) from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.79% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Verizon Communications is 43,90 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 34,50 € to a high of 54,28 €. The average price target represents an increase of 11.79% from its latest reported closing price of 39,27 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Verizon Communications is 143,296MM, an increase of 6.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,051 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verizon Communications. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAC is 0.51%, an increase of 2.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.68% to 2,894,500K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 119,744K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 118,972K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 3.81% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 108,034K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105,952K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 5.13% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 95,337K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,708K shares , representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 31.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 93,743K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90,890K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 49.77% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 55,461K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

