Keybanc Downgrades THOR Industries (LSE:0LF8)

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2025, Keybanc downgraded their outlook for THOR Industries (LSE:0LF8) from Sector Weight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.42% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for THOR Industries is 93.71 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 68.14 GBX to a high of 125.01 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 15.42% from its latest reported closing price of 81.19 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for THOR Industries is 13,196MM, an increase of 38.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 805 funds or institutions reporting positions in THOR Industries. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 4.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LF8 is 0.17%, an increase of 9.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.90% to 66,456K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 5,174K shares representing 9.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,448K shares , representing a decrease of 5.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LF8 by 43.18% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,233K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,235K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LF8 by 13.92% over the last quarter.

ACR Alpine Capital Research holds 2,143K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,524K shares , representing an increase of 28.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LF8 by 36.19% over the last quarter.

Timucuan Asset Management holds 2,039K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,755K shares , representing an increase of 13.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LF8 by 1.95% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,031K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,970K shares , representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LF8 by 6.44% over the last quarter.

