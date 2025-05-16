Keybanc Downgrades Southern (BMV:SO)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Keybanc downgraded their outlook for Southern (BMV:SO) from Sector Weight to Underweight.

There are 2,126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SO is 0.42%, an increase of 7.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.35% to 737,557K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 63,585K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,808K shares , representing an increase of 12.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SO by 86.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,257K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,769K shares , representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SO by 11.37% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,659K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,637K shares , representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SO by 10.56% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 25,771K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,244K shares , representing a decrease of 5.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SO by 10.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25,765K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,050K shares , representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SO by 38.36% over the last quarter.

