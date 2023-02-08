Keybanc Downgrades Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

On February 8, 2023, Keybanc downgraded their outlook for Sherwin-Williams from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.00% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sherwin-Williams is $267.06. The forecasts range from a low of $212.10 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.00% from its latest reported closing price of $238.44.

The projected annual revenue for Sherwin-Williams is $23,291MM, an increase of 5.16%. The projected annual EPS is $10.35, an increase of 32.23%.

Sherwin-Williams Declares $0.60 Dividend

Sherwin-Williams said on October 19, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 17, 2022 received the payment on December 2, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $238.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.01%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.87%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 1.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.59%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,485,838 shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,898,426 shares, representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 85.56% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,485,557 shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,250,997 shares, representing a decrease of 20.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 56.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,958,480 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,895,926 shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 3.82% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,346,706 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,297,563 shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 4.56% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,459,683 shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,528,552 shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 4.83% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sherwin-Williams. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SHW is 0.4419%, an increase of 4.1401%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 238,508K shares.

Sherwin-Williams Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. Sherwin-Williams manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. With global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams® branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of more than 4,900 company operated stores and facilities, while the company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers, and industrial distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for the construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 120 countries around the world.

