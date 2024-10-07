Keybanc Downgrades Sherwin-Williams (LSE:0L5V)

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, Keybanc downgraded their outlook for Sherwin-Williams (LSE:0L5V) from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.90% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sherwin-Williams is 380.06 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 292.60 GBX to a high of 444.26 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 2.90% from its latest reported closing price of 369.35 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sherwin-Williams is 22,796MM, a decrease of 0.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,526 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sherwin-Williams. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L5V is 0.41%, an increase of 8.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.77% to 226,250K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,208K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,199K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L5V by 16.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,987K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,934K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L5V by 17.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,675K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,638K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L5V by 57.09% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,284K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,345K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L5V by 16.51% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 4,052K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

