Keybanc Downgrades QUALCOMM (XTRA:QCI)

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, Keybanc downgraded their outlook for QUALCOMM (XTRA:QCI) from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.10% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for QUALCOMM is 196,29 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 149,78 € to a high of 254,80 €. The average price target represents an increase of 25.10% from its latest reported closing price of 156,90 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for QUALCOMM is 44,648MM, an increase of 19.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,205 funds or institutions reporting positions in QUALCOMM. This is an increase of 256 owner(s) or 6.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QCI is 0.70%, an increase of 8.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.47% to 945,939K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,262K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,071K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCI by 15.03% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,694K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,124K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCI by 13.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25,139K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,631K shares , representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCI by 18.77% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 21,494K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,919K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCI by 8.82% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 18,255K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

