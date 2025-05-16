Keybanc Downgrades Exelon (BMV:EXC)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Keybanc downgraded their outlook for Exelon (BMV:EXC) from Sector Weight to Underweight.

There are 1,777 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exelon. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXC is 0.40%, an increase of 7.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 936,919K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,441K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,702K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 9.28% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,200K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,190K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 8.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 27,027K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,314K shares , representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 32.54% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 22,243K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,662K shares , representing a decrease of 10.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 60.33% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,593K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,169K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 6.03% over the last quarter.

