Keybanc Downgrades Entergy (LSE:0IHP)

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2024, Keybanc downgraded their outlook for Entergy (LSE:0IHP) from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.39% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Entergy is 153.18 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 111.21 GBX to a high of 181.61 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 0.39% from its latest reported closing price of 152.59 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Entergy is 13,088MM, an increase of 10.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,771 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entergy. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 3.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IHP is 0.32%, an increase of 6.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.69% to 251,430K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,516K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,479K shares , representing an increase of 13.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IHP by 75.28% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,212K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,129K shares , representing an increase of 56.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IHP by 33.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,760K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,748K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IHP by 15.73% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 6,624K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,926K shares , representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IHP by 35.88% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,719K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,737K shares , representing an increase of 34.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IHP by 69.81% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.