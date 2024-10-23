Keybanc Downgrades Duke Energy (BRSE:D2MN)

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2024, Keybanc downgraded their outlook for Duke Energy (BRSE:D2MN) from Overweight to Sector Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,817 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duke Energy. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 2.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to D2MN is 0.38%, an increase of 0.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.64% to 575,942K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,378K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,194K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in D2MN by 1.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,806K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,430K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in D2MN by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 19,506K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,166K shares , representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D2MN by 85.77% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 18,275K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,607K shares , representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D2MN by 83.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17,046K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,552K shares , representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D2MN by 47.09% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.