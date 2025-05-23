Keybanc Downgrades Deckers Outdoor (LSE:0ADK)

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2025, Keybanc downgraded their outlook for Deckers Outdoor (LSE:0ADK) from Overweight to Sector Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,713 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deckers Outdoor. This is an decrease of 73 owner(s) or 4.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ADK is 0.24%, an increase of 67.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.57% to 166,027K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,758K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,788K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ADK by 24.72% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 4,674K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,611K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ADK by 23.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,313K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,105K shares , representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ADK by 68.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,112K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,993K shares , representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ADK by 24.09% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,870K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,817K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ADK by 26.13% over the last quarter.

