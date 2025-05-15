Keybanc Downgrades Consolidated Edison (LSE:0I35)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Keybanc downgraded their outlook for Consolidated Edison (LSE:0I35) from Sector Weight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.45% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Consolidated Edison is 110.09 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 92.73 GBX to a high of 134.76 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 11.45% from its latest reported closing price of 98.78 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Consolidated Edison is 15,994MM, an increase of 1.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,998 funds or institutions reporting positions in Consolidated Edison. This is an increase of 100 owner(s) or 5.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I35 is 0.18%, an increase of 0.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 276,485K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 12,517K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,283K shares , representing a decrease of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I35 by 18.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,876K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,947K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I35 by 16.10% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,378K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,058K shares , representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I35 by 16.06% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,230K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,984K shares , representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I35 by 31.68% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,444K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,330K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I35 by 13.62% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.