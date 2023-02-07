Keybanc Downgrades Chegg (CHGG)

On February 7, 2023, Keybanc downgraded their outlook for Chegg from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.07% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chegg is $27.98. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 33.07% from its latest reported closing price of $21.03.

The projected annual revenue for Chegg is $837MM, an increase of 9.14%. The projected annual EPS is $1.36, a decrease of 34.86%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 17,929,525 shares representing 14.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,208,551 shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHGG by 19.37% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 5,377,528 shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,762,248 shares, representing an increase of 11.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHGG by 37.34% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,179,666 shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,177,591 shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHGG by 18.39% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 4,759,205 shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 4,322,721 shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 558 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chegg. This is a decrease of 76 owner(s) or 11.99%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CHGG is 0.2215%, an increase of 4.8994%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.29% to 135,325K shares.

Chegg Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chegg is the leading direct-to-student learning platform. Chegg strives to improve educational outcomes by putting the student first. Chegg supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. Chegg is based in Santa Clara, California

