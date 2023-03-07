Keybanc Downgrades Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

On March 7, 2023, Keybanc downgraded their outlook for Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.71% Upside

As of March 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Black Stone Minerals is $20.23. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 27.71% from its latest reported closing price of $15.84.

The projected annual revenue for Black Stone Minerals is $701MM, a decrease of 9.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.16.

Black Stone Minerals Declares $0.48 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 received the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $15.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.99%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.04%, the lowest has been 6.32%, and the highest has been 33.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.55 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.43 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

William Marsh Rice University holds 7,266K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,138K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,608K shares, representing a decrease of 14.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSM by 20.15% over the last quarter.

Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 1,560K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,575K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSM by 4.32% over the last quarter.

Natixis holds 1,410K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 712K shares, representing an increase of 49.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSM by 102.29% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 1,370K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSM by 16.20% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Black Stone Minerals. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 16.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSM is 0.92%, an increase of 2.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.34% to 37,354K shares. The put/call ratio of BSM is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

Black Stone Minerals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Black Stone Minerals is one of the largest owners of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company owns mineral interests and royalty interests in 41 states in the continental United States. Black Stone believes its large, diversified asset base and long-lived, non-cost-bearing mineral and royalty interests provide for relatively stable production and reserves over time, with minimal operating costs or capital requirements, allowing the majority of generated cash flow to be distributed to unitholders.

