Keybanc Downgrades Apple (WSE:AAPL)

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2024, Keybanc downgraded their outlook for Apple (WSE:AAPL) from Sector Weight to Underweight.

There are 7,110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apple. This is an increase of 217 owner(s) or 3.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAPL is 3.62%, an increase of 12.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.45% to 10,272,177K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 460,208K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 461,127K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 19.20% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 400,000K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 789,368K shares , representing a decrease of 97.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 26.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 369,946K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 365,796K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 17.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 313,374K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 307,721K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 18.67% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 228,489K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 206,972K shares , representing an increase of 9.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 32.38% over the last quarter.

