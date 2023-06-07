News & Insights

Key US auto safety official resigns to join Zoox

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

June 07, 2023 — 07:03 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. auto safety agency's defects investigation office said Wednesday he has left the agency to join Amazon.com's AMZN.O self-driving unit Zoox.

Stephen Ridella, who had served as director of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)'s Office of Defects Investigation since 2017, oversaw key investigations including a probe into Tesla TSLA.O Autopilot and whether 67 million ARC Automotive Inc air bag inflators are defective.

He said on LinkedIn he had left NHTSA to join Zoox.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Hogue)

