Key U.S. senator expects Senate to question new Fed nominees in early February

By Pete Schroeder

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Banking Committee's chairman said on Tuesday he hopes to hold confirmation hearings for three new Federal Reserve nominees in the first week of February, as part of an effort to quickly approve five members to the central bank.

Senator Sherrod Brown told reporters he is already in talks with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a fellow Democrat, about promptly confirming the slate, which includes the renomination of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the nominations of Lael Brainard as Fed vice chairwoman and Sarah Bloom Raskin as the Fed's vice chair for supervision, its top regulatory official.

"We will move as quickly as we can," he said.

Brown's panel has already held confirmation hearings for Powell and Brainard, and he hopes to hold a third for Raskin and Fed governor nominees Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson as soon as the Senate is back in session in February. He added that he expects all five nominees will receive bipartisan support.

Democratic President Joe Biden nominated Raskin, Cook and Jefferson on Thursday. If all are confirmed, the seven-member Fed board will be at full strength.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Pete.Schroeder@thomsonreuters.com; 202-310-5485;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.