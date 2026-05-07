Key Tronic Reports Loss in Q3, Eyes Return to Profitability in Q4

Shares of Key Tronic Corporation KTCC have gained 10.4% since reporting results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, outperforming the S&P 500 index’s 0.9% return. Over the past month, the stock has risen 20.6% compared with the S&P 500’s 8% advance, reflecting stronger investor sentiment despite the electronic manufacturing service provider’s ongoing operational and macroeconomic challenges.

Key Tronic reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $89.6 million, down 20% from $112 million in the year-ago quarter as demand weakened from a legacy customer and an end-of-life program transition. The company also cited disruptions from Winter Storm Fern, customer-related design delays and delays in receiving allocated components.

The net loss widened to $2.6 million, or 24 cents per share, from a loss of $0.6 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier. Gross profit declined to $7.2 million from $8.6 million, though the gross margin improved to 8% from 7.7%. On an adjusted basis, Key Tronic posted a net loss of $2.8 million, or 26 cents per diluted share, against adjusted net income of $0.1 million, or 1 cent per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Key Tronic Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Key Tronic Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Key Tronic Corporation Quote

Margin Improvement & Operational Efficiency

Despite lower sales volumes, management highlighted continued gains from cost-cutting initiatives implemented over the past two years. The adjusted gross margin improved to 8.5% from 8.4% in the prior-year period, while the operating margin improved modestly to negative 0.3% from negative 0.4%. Management said the stronger margins reflected improved operating efficiencies and cost-saving measures that have made the company more competitive in bidding for new programs.

The company continued winding down manufacturing operations in China during the quarter, shifting production toward facilities in the United States and Vietnam. Management expects the China manufacturing wind-down to be completed by the end of fiscal 2026 and projects savings of $1.2 million per quarter once fully implemented. Executives also noted that approximately half of manufacturing is expected to occur in the U.S. and Vietnam facilities by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

Demand Trends & Program Wins

Management indicated that demand trends improved entering the fiscal fourth quarter, with several longstanding customers gradually increasing orders and new programs continuing to ramp up. During the quarter, Key Tronic secured new business contracts in automotive technology, industrial tooling, pest control and industrial power management. The company also cited growing traction in utilities and data center equipment markets.

During theearnings call chief executive officer Brett Larsen said improved operating efficiency expanded the company’s sales pipeline and increased customer interest in its Mexico and Vietnam operations amid ongoing tariff uncertainty. Management also highlighted investments in its Arkansas facility and expanded Vietnam manufacturing capacity, including new medical-device capabilities.

Executives said geopolitical tensions, shifting tariff policies and supply-chain concerns are encouraging customers to diversify manufacturing locations and increasingly consider nearshoring strategies. Larsen added that the company has seen stronger quoting activity and growing customer visits to its Juarez, Mexico campus following operational streamlining and automation investments.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Key Tronic continued generating positive operating cash flow despite weaker profitability. Cash flow from operations totaled approximately $10 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2026, flat with the prior-year period. The company reduced debt by $14.3 million year over year, while inventory declined 14% to $85.8 million. Sales outstanding improved to 85 days from 92 days a year earlier, reflecting improved collections.

Total debt stood at $99.3 million at the quarter-end, down from $113.6 million a year earlier. Capital expenditure for the first nine months totaled $3.7 million, with management expecting full-year capital spending of $5-$8 million focused primarily on automation and production equipment investments.

Outlook

Key Tronic cited uncertainty surrounding the timing of new program and broader macroeconomic conditions. Still, management expects sequential revenue growth, expanding demand from legacy customers and continued improvement in profitability trends. Per Larsen, the company anticipates returning to profitability in the fiscal fourth quarter as production ramp-ups accelerate and cost-saving initiatives gain traction.

Other Developments

The company continued restructuring its global manufacturing footprint during the quarter. In addition to winding down manufacturing in China, Key Tronic reduced headcount in Mexico by roughly 42% over the past 24 months while transferring some production programs to the United States and Vietnam. Management said the restructuring is intended to improve tariff flexibility, streamline operations and position the company for long-term profitable growth.

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