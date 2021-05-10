Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Key Tronic is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.035 = US$8.3m ÷ (US$328m - US$93m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Therefore, Key Tronic has an ROCE of 3.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 11%.

NasdaqGM:KTCC Return on Capital Employed May 10th 2021

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Key Tronic's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Key Tronic doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 6.9%, but since then they've fallen to 3.5%. However it looks like Key Tronic might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Our Take On Key Tronic's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Key Tronic is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Key Tronic (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) that you should know about.

