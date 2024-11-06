Key Tronic (KTCC) Earnings Surge Y/Y in Q1, Revenues Decline

Key Tronic Corporation KTCC reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, showcasing strong performance in several key areas. Despite a decline in total revenues, the company achieved notable improvements in profitability, driven by operational efficiencies and cost reductions. Key Tronic’s efforts to streamline operations and enhance production processes appear to be paying off, as evidenced by significant year-over-year gains in key financial metrics.

The company is poised to benefit from the resumption of shipments for key customer programs while navigating remaining challenges. The outlook for the second quarter reflects cautious optimism as management anticipates continued improvements in its operational performance.

Key Tronic Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Key Tronic Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Key Tronic Corporation Quote

Let us delve deeper into the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2025 results.

Q1 Results

Key Tronic reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per share of 10 cents, a 233% surge from the 3 cents reported in the previous-year quarter. This improvement was driven by enhanced operating efficiencies and cost reductions.

Total quarterly revenues of $131.6 million declined 12.3% from $150.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Management attributed this decline to design and qualification delays in three key customer programs, which impacted revenues by approximately $9 million.

Strong quarterly earnings can be attributed to cost reductions from workforce reductions and a more favorable exchange rate with the Mexican Peso.

Profitability Metrics

Key Tronic’s gross profit was $13.3 million, up 22% from $10.9 million in the prior-year quarter. The gross margin rose to 10.1% in the reported quarter from 7.2% in the prior-year quarter. This improvement reflects enhanced production efficiencies, aided by cost savings from workforce reductions and a more favorable exchange rate with the Mexican Peso.

Operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $4.4 million, up 33.3% from $3.3 million in the prior-year quarter, driven by streamlined operations and reduced overhead costs.

The company achieved a net income of $1.1 million in the reported quarter compared with $0.3 million in the prior-year quarter. This notable year-over-year growth in net income demonstrates the impacts of cost-cutting measures and improved production efficiencies on overall profitability.

Cost Management

Key Tronic's cost of sales was $118.3 million, down 15.1% from $139.3 million in the prior-year quarter. The reduction in cost of sales was partially attributable to improved production efficiencies, including workforce reductions and supply-chain enhancements, which helped the company mitigate the impacts of revenue declines.

Key Tronic reported $2.29 million in research, development and engineering expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $2.24 million in the prior-year period.

Cash & Debt

At the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Key Tronic held cash and cash equivalents of $6.6 million. As of the same date, the company reported a long-term debt of $109.7 million, down from $116.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Management Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, Key Tronic provided revenue guidance of $130-$140 million. Management expects earnings per diluted share between 5 cents and 15 cents, assuming an effective tax rate of 20%. This guidance reflects cautious optimism, as the company expects improvements with resumed program and shipments and continued operational efficiencies, although some revenue headwinds may persist.

Other Developments

Key Tronic announced business wins in the fiscal first quarter in sectors such as manufacturing equipment, vehicle lighting and commercial pest control. These additions diversify the company's customer base and may provide incremental revenue streams in future quarters. Additionally, management’s focus on reducing inventory levels appears to be a strategic shift to align resources with the current demand levels.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.