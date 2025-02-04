Key Tronic Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results with Decreased Revenue and Net Loss

Key Tronic reports lower Q2 revenue and net loss due to component shortages and reduced demand, with strategic initiatives planned.
Key Tronic Corporation reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, revealing a total revenue of $113.9 million, down from $147.8 million in the same period last year. The decline in revenue is attributed to unexpected component shortages, lower holiday season production, and decreased customer demand, leading to a net loss of $4.9 million for the quarter. Additionally, gross margins fell to 6.8%, compared to 8.0% in the prior year, while operating margins turned negative at (1.0)%. Despite the disappointing results, CEO Brett Larsen outlined plans to boost production capacity in Arkansas and Vietnam to cater to growing customer demands and mitigate impacts from potential tariffs, along with ongoing operational streamlining efforts. The company is optimistic about future growth and profitability, though it did not provide guidance for the upcoming third quarter due to uncertain economic conditions.
Potential Positives
- Key Tronic plans to significantly increase production capacity in Arkansas and Vietnam, aiming to meet growing customer demand and mitigate the impact of impending tariffs on goods manufactured in China and Mexico.
- The company announced new program wins, including an energy resiliency technology program that could generate over $60 million in annual revenue once fully ramped.
- Key Tronic closed on a long-term debt refinancing agreement that expands available capital for growth, positioning the company for increased profitability in the future.
Potential Negatives
- Key Tronic Corporation reported a significant decline in total revenue, dropping from $147.8 million in Q2 FY2024 to $113.9 million in Q2 FY2025, reflecting a $15 million shortfall from initial guidance.
- The company incurred a net loss of $(4.9) million or $(0.46) per share for Q2 FY2025 compared to a net income of $1.1 million or $0.10 per share in the same period last year, indicating substantial deterioration in financial performance.
- There is uncertainty in the economic and political environments as the company will not be issuing revenue or earnings guidance for Q3 FY2025, raising concerns about future profitability and stability.
FAQ
What were Key Tronic's revenue results for Q2 fiscal year 2025?
Key Tronic reported total revenue of $113.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.
What caused the decline in Key Tronic's revenue?
The decline was attributed to component shortages, lower holiday production, and reduced customer demand.
How did Key Tronic's net loss for Q2 fiscal year 2025 compare to Q2 fiscal year 2024?
Key Tronic had a net loss of $(4.9) million in Q2 fiscal year 2025, compared to a net income of $1.1 million in Q2 fiscal year 2024.
What is Key Tronic's outlook following these results?
Key Tronic expects revenue and earnings to improve in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 as strategic initiatives take effect.
How is Key Tronic responding to recent operational challenges?
Key Tronic plans to increase production capacity and streamline operations to enhance efficiency and profitability.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$KTCC Insider Trading Activity
$KTCC insiders have traded $KTCC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KTCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHERYL BERANEK purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $9,166
$KTCC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $KTCC stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 75,225 shares (-4.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $430,287
- LAIRD NORTON WETHERBY TRUST COMPANY, LLC added 73,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $417,560
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 13,000 shares (+28.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $74,360
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 11,654 shares (+9.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $66,660
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 10,972 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $62,759
- TIETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 10,513 shares (-1.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $60,134
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC removed 10,151 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $58,063
Full Release
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Key Tronic Corporation
(Nasdaq: KTCC), a provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today announced its results for the quarter ended December 28, 2024. These results are in line with the updated guidance provided on January 24, 2025.
For the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, Key Tronic reported total revenue of $113.9 million, compared to $147.8 million in the same period of fiscal year 2024. The lower than anticipated revenue and earnings for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 are primarily due to unexpected shortages for specific components managed by a large customer, lower-than-expected production during the holiday season, and reduced demand from certain customers which together lowered revenue by approximately $15 million from initial guidance for the quarter. For the first six months of fiscal year 2025, total revenue was $245.4 million, compared to $298.0 million in the same period of fiscal year 2024.
Gross margins were 6.8% and operating margins were (1.0)% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to 8.0% and 2.7%, respectively, in the same period of fiscal year 2024. The decline in margins for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 primarily reflects the reduction of revenue. As previously announced, interest expense also included approximately $1.0 million in write-offs of unamortized loan fees related to refinancing the Company’s debt with a new lender.
The net loss was $(4.9) million or $(0.46) per share for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to net income of $1.1 million or $0.10 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2024. For the first six months of fiscal year 2025, the net loss was $(3.8) million or $(0.35) per share, compared to net income of $1.4 million or $0.13 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2024.
The adjusted net loss was $(4.1) million or $(0.38) per share for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to adjusted net income of $1.1 million or $0.10 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2024. The adjusted net loss was $(2.9) million or $(0.27) per share for first six months of fiscal year 2025, compared to adjusted net income of $1.2 million or $0.11 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2024. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for additional information about adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share.
“As we announced today, we’re planning to significantly increase production capacity in Arkansas and Vietnam in order to continue to benefit from the growing customer demand for rebalancing their contract manufacturing. We believe these initiatives should help mitigate the adverse impact and uncertainties surrounding the recently announced tariffs on goods manufactured in China and Mexico,” said Brett Larsen, President and CEO.
“We are disappointed with the unexpected decline in revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, however, we expect our revenue and earnings to improve in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 as strategic initiatives undertaken in previous quarters come to fruition. We’re actively streamlining our international and domestic operations, with further headcount reductions to enhance efficiency, building on similar actions a year ago. We’re also pleased to see our inventory levels being more in line with current revenue levels and expect that these strategic changes will improve our overall profitability in the longer term.”
“At the same time, we continued to win new programs, such as aerospace systems and an energy resiliency technology program, which was recently announced. Once fully ramped, the latter program could generate annual revenue for us in excess of $60 million. We also closed on a long-term debt refinancing agreement during the quarter that expands available capital for growth. We believe Key Tronic remains well positioned for increased growth and profitability in coming periods.”
The financial data presented for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 should be considered preliminary and could be subject to change, as the Company’s independent auditor has not completed their review procedures.
Business Outlook
Due to uncertainty in the economic and political environments related to the impact of recently announced potential tariffs, Key Tronic will not be issuing revenue or earnings guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.
Conference Call
Key Tronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) today. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at
www.keytronic.com
under “Investor Relations” or by calling 888-394-8218 or +1-313-209-4906 (Access Code: 2254355). The Company will also reference accompanying slides that can be viewed with the webcast at
www.keytronic.com
under “Investor Relations”. A replay will be available at
www.keytronic.com
under “Investor Relations”.
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers with full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Key Tronic visit:
www.keytronic.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those including such words as aims, anticipates, believes, continues, estimates, expects, hopes, intends, plans, predicts, projects, targets, will, or would, similar verbs, or nouns corresponding to such verbs, which may be forward looking. Forward-looking statements also include other passages that are relevant to expected future events, performances, and actions or that can only be fully evaluated by events that will occur in the future. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding its expectations with respect to financial conditions and results, including revenue and earnings, cost savings from headcount reduction and the Mexican Peso exchange rate, demand for certain products and the effectiveness of some of its programs, business from customers and programs, and impacts from operational streamlining and efficiencies, including reductions in inventories. There are many factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted or projected in forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the future of the global economic environment and its impact on our customers and suppliers; the success and timing of our expansion plans; the availability of components from the supply chain; the availability of a healthy workforce; the accuracy of suppliers’ and customers’ forecasts; development and success of customers’ programs and products; timing and effectiveness of ramping of new programs; success of new-product introductions; the risk of legal proceedings or governmental investigations relating to the previously reported financial statement restatements and related material weaknesses, the May 2024 cybersecurity incident and the subject of the internal investigation by the Company’s Audit Committee and related or other unrelated matters; acquisitions or divestitures of operations or facilities; technology advances; changes in pricing policies by the Company, its competitors, customers or suppliers; impact of new governmental legislation and regulation, including tax reform, tariffs and related activities, such trade negotiations and other risks; and other factors, risks, and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share, diluted. We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they provide greater transparency related to our core operations and represent supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. We exclude (or include) certain items in our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe the net result is a measure of our core business. We believe this facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain income and expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. Non-GAAP performance measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We strongly encourage investors and shareholders to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Our non-GAAP financial measures may be different from those reported by other companies. See the table below entitled “Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures” for reconciliations of adjusted net income to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is GAAP net income, and the computation of adjusted net income per share, diluted.
CONTACTS:
Tony Voorhees
Michael Newman
Chief Financial Officer
Investor Relations
Key Tronic Corporation
StreetConnect
(509)-927-5345
(206) 729-3625
KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 28, 2024
December 30, 2023
December 28, 2024
December 30, 2023
Net sales
$
113,853
$
147,847
$
245,411
$
297,959
Cost of sales
106,147
136,084
224,402
275,334
Gross profit
7,706
11,763
21,009
22,625
Research, development and engineering expenses
2,320
1,758
4,609
3,999
Selling, general and administrative expenses
6,507
6,057
13,077
11,841
Gain on insurance proceeds, net of losses
—
—
—
(431
)
Total operating expenses
8,827
7,815
17,686
15,409
Operating income (loss)
(1,121
)
3,948
3,323
7,216
Interest expense, net
3,904
2,961
7,167
5,972
Income (loss) before income taxes
(5,025
)
987
(3,844
)
1,244
Income tax benefit
(111
)
(97
)
(54
)
(175
)
Net income (loss)
$
(4,914
)
$
1,084
$
(3,790
)
$
1,419
Net income (loss) per share — Basic
$
(0.46
)
$
0.10
$
(0.35
)
$
0.13
Weighted average shares outstanding — Basic
10,762
10,762
10,762
10,762
Net income (loss) per share — Diluted
$
(0.46
)
$
0.10
$
(0.35
)
$
0.13
Weighted average shares outstanding — Diluted
10,762
10,889
10,762
10,889
KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
December 28, 2024
June 29, 2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,244
$
4,752
Trade receivables, net of credit losses of $2,931 and $2,918
113,132
132,559
Contract assets
18,892
21,250
Inventories, net
100,709
105,099
Other, net of credit losses of $1,496 and $1,679
24,159
24,739
Total current assets
261,136
288,399
Property, plant and equipment, net
27,123
28,806
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
13,829
15,416
Other assets:
Deferred income tax asset
19,287
17,376
Other
6,454
5,346
Total other assets
25,741
22,722
Total assets
$
327,829
$
355,343
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS
’
EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
63,585
$
79,394
Accrued compensation and vacation
6,218
6,510
Current portion of long-term debt
5,063
3,123
Other
18,904
15,149
Total current liabilities
93,770
104,176
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt, net
106,020
116,383
Operating lease liabilities
8,429
10,312
Deferred income tax liability
9
263
Other long-term obligations
114
219
Total long-term liabilities
114,572
127,177
Total liabilities
208,342
231,353
Shareholders’ equity:
Common stock, no par value—shares authorized 25,000; issued and outstanding 10,762 and 10,762 shares, respectively
47,367
47,284
Retained earnings
73,131
76,921
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,011
)
(215
)
Total shareholders’ equity
119,487
123,990
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
327,829
$
355,343
KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 28, 2024
December 30, 2023
December 28, 2024
December 30, 2023
GAAP net income (loss)
$
(4,914
)
$
1,084
$
(3,790
)
$
1,419
Gain on insurance proceeds (net of losses)
—
—
—
(431
)
Stock-based compensation expense
16
53
83
112
Write-off of unamortized loan fees
1,012
—
1,012
—
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1)
(206
)
(11
)
(219
)
64
Adjusted net income (loss):
$
(4,092
)
$
1,126
$
(2,914
)
$
1,164
Adjusted net income (loss) per share — non-GAAP Diluted
$
(0.38
)
$
0.10
$
(0.27
)
$
0.11
Weighted average shares outstanding — Diluted
10,762
10,889
10,762
10,889
(1) Income tax effects are calculated using an effective tax rate of 20%, which approximates the statutory GAAP tax rate for the presented periods.
