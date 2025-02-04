Key Tronic Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results with Decreased Revenue and Net Loss

Key Tronic reports lower Q2 revenue and net loss due to component shortages and reduced demand, with strategic initiatives planned.

Key Tronic Corporation reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, revealing a total revenue of $113.9 million, down from $147.8 million in the same period last year. The decline in revenue is attributed to unexpected component shortages, lower holiday season production, and decreased customer demand, leading to a net loss of $4.9 million for the quarter. Additionally, gross margins fell to 6.8%, compared to 8.0% in the prior year, while operating margins turned negative at (1.0)%. Despite the disappointing results, CEO Brett Larsen outlined plans to boost production capacity in Arkansas and Vietnam to cater to growing customer demands and mitigate impacts from potential tariffs, along with ongoing operational streamlining efforts. The company is optimistic about future growth and profitability, though it did not provide guidance for the upcoming third quarter due to uncertain economic conditions.

Key Tronic plans to significantly increase production capacity in Arkansas and Vietnam, aiming to meet growing customer demand and mitigate the impact of impending tariffs on goods manufactured in China and Mexico.

The company announced new program wins, including an energy resiliency technology program that could generate over $60 million in annual revenue once fully ramped.

Key Tronic closed on a long-term debt refinancing agreement that expands available capital for growth, positioning the company for increased profitability in the future.

Key Tronic Corporation reported a significant decline in total revenue, dropping from $147.8 million in Q2 FY2024 to $113.9 million in Q2 FY2025, reflecting a $15 million shortfall from initial guidance.

The company incurred a net loss of $(4.9) million or $(0.46) per share for Q2 FY2025 compared to a net income of $1.1 million or $0.10 per share in the same period last year, indicating substantial deterioration in financial performance.

There is uncertainty in the economic and political environments as the company will not be issuing revenue or earnings guidance for Q3 FY2025, raising concerns about future profitability and stability.

What were Key Tronic's revenue results for Q2 fiscal year 2025?

Key Tronic reported total revenue of $113.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

What caused the decline in Key Tronic's revenue?

The decline was attributed to component shortages, lower holiday production, and reduced customer demand.

How did Key Tronic's net loss for Q2 fiscal year 2025 compare to Q2 fiscal year 2024?

Key Tronic had a net loss of $(4.9) million in Q2 fiscal year 2025, compared to a net income of $1.1 million in Q2 fiscal year 2024.

What is Key Tronic's outlook following these results?

Key Tronic expects revenue and earnings to improve in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 as strategic initiatives take effect.

How is Key Tronic responding to recent operational challenges?

Key Tronic plans to increase production capacity and streamline operations to enhance efficiency and profitability.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Key Tronic Corporation



(Nasdaq: KTCC), a provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today announced its results for the quarter ended December 28, 2024. These results are in line with the updated guidance provided on January 24, 2025.





For the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, Key Tronic reported total revenue of $113.9 million, compared to $147.8 million in the same period of fiscal year 2024. The lower than anticipated revenue and earnings for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 are primarily due to unexpected shortages for specific components managed by a large customer, lower-than-expected production during the holiday season, and reduced demand from certain customers which together lowered revenue by approximately $15 million from initial guidance for the quarter. For the first six months of fiscal year 2025, total revenue was $245.4 million, compared to $298.0 million in the same period of fiscal year 2024.





Gross margins were 6.8% and operating margins were (1.0)% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to 8.0% and 2.7%, respectively, in the same period of fiscal year 2024. The decline in margins for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 primarily reflects the reduction of revenue. As previously announced, interest expense also included approximately $1.0 million in write-offs of unamortized loan fees related to refinancing the Company’s debt with a new lender.





The net loss was $(4.9) million or $(0.46) per share for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to net income of $1.1 million or $0.10 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2024. For the first six months of fiscal year 2025, the net loss was $(3.8) million or $(0.35) per share, compared to net income of $1.4 million or $0.13 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2024.





The adjusted net loss was $(4.1) million or $(0.38) per share for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to adjusted net income of $1.1 million or $0.10 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2024. The adjusted net loss was $(2.9) million or $(0.27) per share for first six months of fiscal year 2025, compared to adjusted net income of $1.2 million or $0.11 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2024. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for additional information about adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share.





“As we announced today, we’re planning to significantly increase production capacity in Arkansas and Vietnam in order to continue to benefit from the growing customer demand for rebalancing their contract manufacturing. We believe these initiatives should help mitigate the adverse impact and uncertainties surrounding the recently announced tariffs on goods manufactured in China and Mexico,” said Brett Larsen, President and CEO.





“We are disappointed with the unexpected decline in revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, however, we expect our revenue and earnings to improve in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 as strategic initiatives undertaken in previous quarters come to fruition. We’re actively streamlining our international and domestic operations, with further headcount reductions to enhance efficiency, building on similar actions a year ago. We’re also pleased to see our inventory levels being more in line with current revenue levels and expect that these strategic changes will improve our overall profitability in the longer term.”





“At the same time, we continued to win new programs, such as aerospace systems and an energy resiliency technology program, which was recently announced. Once fully ramped, the latter program could generate annual revenue for us in excess of $60 million. We also closed on a long-term debt refinancing agreement during the quarter that expands available capital for growth. We believe Key Tronic remains well positioned for increased growth and profitability in coming periods.”





The financial data presented for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 should be considered preliminary and could be subject to change, as the Company’s independent auditor has not completed their review procedures.







Business Outlook







Due to uncertainty in the economic and political environments related to the impact of recently announced potential tariffs, Key Tronic will not be issuing revenue or earnings guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.







Conference Call







Key Tronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) today. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at



www.keytronic.com



under “Investor Relations” or by calling 888-394-8218 or +1-313-209-4906 (Access Code: 2254355). The Company will also reference accompanying slides that can be viewed with the webcast at



www.keytronic.com



under “Investor Relations”. A replay will be available at



www.keytronic.com



under “Investor Relations”.







About Key Tronic







Key Tronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers with full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Key Tronic visit:



www.keytronic.com









Forward-Looking Statements







Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those including such words as aims, anticipates, believes, continues, estimates, expects, hopes, intends, plans, predicts, projects, targets, will, or would, similar verbs, or nouns corresponding to such verbs, which may be forward looking. Forward-looking statements also include other passages that are relevant to expected future events, performances, and actions or that can only be fully evaluated by events that will occur in the future. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding its expectations with respect to financial conditions and results, including revenue and earnings, cost savings from headcount reduction and the Mexican Peso exchange rate, demand for certain products and the effectiveness of some of its programs, business from customers and programs, and impacts from operational streamlining and efficiencies, including reductions in inventories. There are many factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted or projected in forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the future of the global economic environment and its impact on our customers and suppliers; the success and timing of our expansion plans; the availability of components from the supply chain; the availability of a healthy workforce; the accuracy of suppliers’ and customers’ forecasts; development and success of customers’ programs and products; timing and effectiveness of ramping of new programs; success of new-product introductions; the risk of legal proceedings or governmental investigations relating to the previously reported financial statement restatements and related material weaknesses, the May 2024 cybersecurity incident and the subject of the internal investigation by the Company’s Audit Committee and related or other unrelated matters; acquisitions or divestitures of operations or facilities; technology advances; changes in pricing policies by the Company, its competitors, customers or suppliers; impact of new governmental legislation and regulation, including tax reform, tariffs and related activities, such trade negotiations and other risks; and other factors, risks, and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share, diluted. We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they provide greater transparency related to our core operations and represent supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. We exclude (or include) certain items in our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe the net result is a measure of our core business. We believe this facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain income and expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. Non-GAAP performance measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We strongly encourage investors and shareholders to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Our non-GAAP financial measures may be different from those reported by other companies. See the table below entitled “Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures” for reconciliations of adjusted net income to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is GAAP net income, and the computation of adjusted net income per share, diluted.



































CONTACTS:











Tony Voorhees









Michael Newman

















Chief Financial Officer









Investor Relations

















Key Tronic Corporation









StreetConnect

















(509)-927-5345









(206) 729-3625



































KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





(In thousands, except per share amounts)





(Unaudited)















Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















December 28, 2024













December 30, 2023













December 28, 2024













December 30, 2023











Net sales





$





113,853













$





147,847













$





245,411













$





297,959













Cost of sales









106,147

















136,084

















224,402

















275,334













Gross profit









7,706

















11,763

















21,009

















22,625













Research, development and engineering expenses









2,320

















1,758

















4,609

















3,999













Selling, general and administrative expenses









6,507

















6,057

















13,077

















11,841













Gain on insurance proceeds, net of losses









—

















—

















—

















(431





)









Total operating expenses









8,827

















7,815

















17,686

















15,409













Operating income (loss)









(1,121





)













3,948

















3,323

















7,216













Interest expense, net









3,904

















2,961

















7,167

















5,972













Income (loss) before income taxes









(5,025





)













987

















(3,844





)













1,244













Income tax benefit









(111





)













(97





)













(54





)













(175





)









Net income (loss)





$





(4,914





)









$





1,084













$





(3,790





)









$





1,419













Net income (loss) per share — Basic





$





(0.46





)









$





0.10













$





(0.35





)









$





0.13













Weighted average shares outstanding — Basic









10,762

















10,762

















10,762

















10,762













Net income (loss) per share — Diluted





$





(0.46





)









$





0.10













$





(0.35





)









$





0.13













Weighted average shares outstanding — Diluted









10,762

















10,889

















10,762

















10,889



















































































KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(In thousands)





(Unaudited)



















December 28, 2024













June 29, 2024













ASSETS



























Current assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents









$





4,244













$





4,752













Trade receivables, net of credit losses of $2,931 and $2,918













113,132

















132,559













Contract assets













18,892

















21,250













Inventories, net













100,709

















105,099













Other, net of credit losses of $1,496 and $1,679













24,159

















24,739













Total current assets













261,136

















288,399













Property, plant and equipment, net













27,123

















28,806













Operating lease right-of-use assets, net













13,829

















15,416













Other assets:

























Deferred income tax asset













19,287

















17,376













Other













6,454

















5,346













Total other assets













25,741

















22,722













Total assets









$





327,829













$





355,343















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS



’



EQUITY



























Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable









$





63,585













$





79,394













Accrued compensation and vacation













6,218

















6,510













Current portion of long-term debt













5,063

















3,123













Other













18,904

















15,149













Total current liabilities













93,770

















104,176













Long-term liabilities:

























Long-term debt, net













106,020

















116,383













Operating lease liabilities













8,429

















10,312













Deferred income tax liability













9

















263













Other long-term obligations













114

















219













Total long-term liabilities













114,572

















127,177













Total liabilities













208,342

















231,353













Shareholders’ equity:

























Common stock, no par value—shares authorized 25,000; issued and outstanding 10,762 and 10,762 shares, respectively













47,367

















47,284













Retained earnings













73,131

















76,921













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(1,011





)













(215





)









Total shareholders’ equity













119,487

















123,990













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity









$





327,829













$





355,343







































KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES







Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures





(In thousands, except per share amounts)





(Unaudited)















Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















December 28, 2024













December 30, 2023













December 28, 2024













December 30, 2023











GAAP net income (loss)





$





(4,914





)









$





1,084













$





(3,790





)









$





1,419













Gain on insurance proceeds (net of losses)









—

















—

















—

















(431





)









Stock-based compensation expense









16

















53

















83

















112













Write-off of unamortized loan fees









1,012

















—

















1,012

















—













Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1)









(206





)













(11





)













(219





)













64













Adjusted net income (loss):





$





(4,092





)









$





1,126













$





(2,914





)









$





1,164

















































Adjusted net income (loss) per share — non-GAAP Diluted





$





(0.38





)









$





0.10













$





(0.27





)









$





0.11













Weighted average shares outstanding — Diluted









10,762

















10,889

















10,762

















10,889

















































(1) Income tax effects are calculated using an effective tax rate of 20%, which approximates the statutory GAAP tax rate for the presented periods.























