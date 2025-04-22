Key Tronic Corporation to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results on May 6, 2025

Key Tronic Corporation will announce Q3 fiscal 2025 results on May 6, with a conference call at 2 PM Pacific.

Full Release



SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Key Tronic Corporation



(Nasdaq: KTCC), announced today that it plans to report its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 after market close on May 6, 2025.





Key Tronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) on May 6, 2025. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations” or by calling 888-394-8218 or +1-313-209-4906 (Access Code: 2003797). A replay will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations”.







About Key Tronic







Key Tronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Key Tronic visit: www.keytronic.com.











CONTACTS:











Anthony G. Voorhees









Michael Newman

















Chief Financial Officer









Investor Relations

















Key Tronic Corporation









StreetConnect

















(509) 927-5345









(206) 729-3625















