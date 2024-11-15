Key Takeaways From Zions Bancorp Analyst Ratings

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) underwent analysis by 19 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 16 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 10 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $55.16, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. This current average has increased by 4.29% from the previous average price target of $52.89.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Zions Bancorp among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $54.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $61.00 $56.00 David Rochester Compass Point Raises Neutral $54.00 $49.00 Jennifer Demba Truist Securities Raises Hold $57.00 $52.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Underweight $52.00 $47.00 Ken Zerbe Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $56.00 $54.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $54.00 $50.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $55.00 $52.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $56.00 $53.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $57.00 $55.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $59.00 $52.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $53.00 David George Baird Raises Neutral $55.00 $52.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $54.00 $58.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $56.00 $58.00 Ken Zerbe Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $54.00 - Jennifer Demba Truist Securities Lowers Hold $52.00 $54.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Lowers Hold $49.00 $51.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $52.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Zions Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zions Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Zions Bancorp's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Zions Bancorp analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation is a regional US bank with core operations that span 11 states. The bank is headquartered in Salt Lake City and does business primarily in the Western and Southwestern United States. Zions primarily focuses on providing banking services to small and midsize businesses, with the bulk of its loans focused on commercial and commercial real estate lending.

Zions Bancorp: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Zions Bancorp showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.53% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Zions Bancorp's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.5%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zions Bancorp's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ZION

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Feb 2022 Jefferies Upgrades Hold Buy Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ZION

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.