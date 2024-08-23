Key Takeaways From Wolfspeed Analyst Ratings

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 6 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $20.55, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. A 25.54% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $27.60.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Wolfspeed among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $15.00 $25.00 Robert Sanders Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $14.00 $17.00 Matthew Ramsay TD Cowen Lowers Hold $15.00 $25.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $16.00 $23.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $20.00 $35.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $17.00 $28.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $23.00 Pierre Ferragu New Street Research Announces Neutral $18.00 - George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $45.00 $47.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $23.00 $26.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $28.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Wolfspeed. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Wolfspeed compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Wolfspeed's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Wolfspeed's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Inc is involved in the manufacturing of wide bandgap semiconductors. It is focused on silicon carbide and gallium nitride materials and devices for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The company serves applications such as transportation, power supplies, inverters, and wireless systems. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe and also has a presence in the United States; China; Japan; South Korea, and other countries.

A Deep Dive into Wolfspeed's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Wolfspeed faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately 0.0% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Wolfspeed's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -87.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wolfspeed's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -18.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wolfspeed's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Wolfspeed's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 7.0. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

