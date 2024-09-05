Key Takeaways From Westlake Analyst Ratings

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Westlake (NYSE:WLK), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $163.11, with a high estimate of $174.00 and a low estimate of $135.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $159.88, the current average has increased by 2.02%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Westlake among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $170.00 $180.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $174.00 $157.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Underweight $135.00 $123.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $171.00 $167.00 John Roberts Mizuho Announces Outperform $170.00 - Joshua Raskin UBS Lowers Neutral $160.00 $172.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $162.00 $160.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Neutral $168.00 $162.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $158.00 $158.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Westlake. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Westlake compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Westlake's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Westlake: A Closer Look

Westlake Corp is a manufacturer and supplier of chemicals, polymers and building products. Its Performance and Essential Materials segment offers a wide range of essential building blocks for making products utilized in everyday living, including olefins, vinyl chemicals, polyethylene, and epoxies. Its Housing and Infrastructure Products segment produces key finished goods for building products, pipe and fittings, and global compounds businesses.

Westlake: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Westlake faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.35% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Westlake's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.98% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Westlake's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.48%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, Westlake adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

