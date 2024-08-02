Key Takeaways From WESCO Intl Analyst Ratings

WESCO Intl (NYSE:WCC) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $186.8, with a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $172.00. This current average represents a 2.91% decrease from the previous average price target of $192.40.

The perception of WESCO Intl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Newman Keybanc Lowers Overweight $195.00 $205.00 David Manthey Baird Lowers Neutral $172.00 $195.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $172.00 $172.00 David Manthey Baird Lowers Neutral $195.00 $200.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Raises Buy $200.00 $190.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to WESCO Intl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of WESCO Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for WESCO Intl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of WESCO Intl's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on WESCO Intl analyst ratings.

Delving into WESCO Intl's Background

Wesco International is an industrial distributor that has three reportable segments, electrical and electronic solutions, communications and security solutions, and utility and broadband solutions. The company offers more than 1.5 million products to its 140,000 active customers through a distribution network of 800 branches, warehouses, and sales offices, including 43 distribution centers. Wesco generates approximately 74% of its sales in the United States, but it has a global reach, with operations in 50 other countries.

Financial Insights: WESCO Intl

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: WESCO Intl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.11%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: WESCO Intl's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WESCO Intl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.02%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): WESCO Intl's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.66%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, WESCO Intl adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

