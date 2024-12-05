Key Takeaways From Welltower Analyst Ratings

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Welltower (NYSE:WELL), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $133.0, a high estimate of $142.00, and a low estimate of $114.00. Observing a 5.56% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $126.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Welltower among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Omotayo Okusanya Mizuho Raises Outperform $141.00 $136.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $142.00 $133.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $135.00 $134.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $133.00 $121.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $114.00 $106.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Welltower. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Welltower compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Welltower's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Welltower: A Closer Look

Welltower owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of 2,137 in-place properties spread across the senior housing, medical office, and skilled nursing/post-acute care sectors. The portfolio includes over 100 properties in both Canada and the United Kingdom as the company looks for additional investment opportunities in countries with mature healthcare systems that operate similarly to that of the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Welltower's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Welltower's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.64%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Welltower's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 22.37% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Welltower's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.52%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Welltower's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.95%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Welltower's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.53.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

