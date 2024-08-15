Key Takeaways From Valvoline Analyst Ratings

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Valvoline, revealing an average target of $47.83, a high estimate of $49.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. Experiencing a 2.88% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $49.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Valvoline by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Kleber Baird Announces Outperform $48.00 - Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $48.00 $54.00 David Lantz Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $46.00 $50.00 Chasen Bender Citigroup Raises Neutral $48.00 $45.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $49.00 - Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $48.00 $48.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Valvoline. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Valvoline compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

All You Need to Know About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc produces, markets, and sells automotive maintenance products, particularly lubricants, to retail outlets installers, and customers. The company offers various products such as engine oil, heavy-duty engine oil, motorcycle oil, grease and brake fluid, and others. Geographically, the majority of the revenue is generated from the United States of America.

Financial Milestones: Valvoline's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Valvoline showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.01% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Valvoline's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.89%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valvoline's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 55.1%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.79%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Valvoline's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 13.33, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

