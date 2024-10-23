Key Takeaways From Valaris Analyst Ratings

Analysts' ratings for Valaris (NYSE:VAL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $72.67, along with a high estimate of $91.00 and a low estimate of $61.00. Experiencing a 16.66% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $87.20.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Valaris by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eddie Kim Barclays Lowers Overweight $61.00 $91.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $61.00 $62.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Announces Neutral $62.00 - Nikhil Gupta Citigroup Lowers Buy $71.00 $95.00 Eddie Kim Barclays Lowers Overweight $91.00 $98.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Valaris. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Valaris compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Valaris's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Valaris's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Valaris analyst ratings.

Discovering Valaris: A Closer Look

Valaris Ltd is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. It is a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups. It operates in Floaters, Jackups, ARO and Others. Its majority of the revenue comes from Floaters segment which includes drillships and semisubmersible rigs.

Valaris: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Valaris showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 46.94% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Valaris's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.52% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valaris's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.41% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, Valaris adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VAL

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage On Outperform Feb 2022 BTIG Upgrades Neutral Buy May 2020 Credit Suisse Downgrades Neutral Underperform

View More Analyst Ratings for VAL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.