Key Takeaways From United Therapeutics Analyst Ratings

Analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated United Therapeutics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $389.78, accompanied by a high estimate of $575.00 and a low estimate of $280.00. This current average reflects an increase of 18.99% from the previous average price target of $327.56.

The standing of United Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eun Yang Jefferies Raises Buy $432.00 $315.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $575.00 $400.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $380.00 $350.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Greg Harrison B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $280.00 $303.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $400.00 $300.00 Joseph Thome TD Cowen Raises Buy $350.00 $270.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $321.00 $310.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $370.00 $300.00

Delving into United Therapeutics's Background

United Therapeutics specializes in drug development for pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare and progressive disease marked by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs. The company's therapies for PAH largely focus on the prostacyclin pathway, and many of its treatments are based on the same molecule, treprostinil. Most of the company's sales are generated within the United States. United Therapeutics also markets a pediatric oncology drug, but its focus largely remains in pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Financial Insights: United Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, United Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.85% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: United Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 38.9% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.04% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Therapeutics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.21% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

