Key Takeaways From Twilio Analyst Ratings

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Twilio, revealing an average target of $78.6, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. This current average has increased by 7.08% from the previous average price target of $73.40.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Twilio. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $65.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $85.00 $65.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Raises Market Perform $70.00 $68.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Raises Market Perform $70.00 $68.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $65.00 $70.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $78.00 $76.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $60.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $83.00 $77.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Twilio. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Twilio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Twilio's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Twilio's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Twilio

Twilio is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service company offering communication building blocks that allow for a fully customized customer engagement experience spanning voice, video, chat, and SMS messaging. It does this through various application programming interfaces and prebuilt solution applications aimed at improving customer engagement. The company leverages its Super Network, a global network of carrier relationships, to facilitate high-speed, cost-effective communication.

Twilio's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Twilio displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.31%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Twilio's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.94%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Twilio's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.35%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Twilio's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.29%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

