Key Takeaways From Tractor Supply Analyst Ratings

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 19 analysts have published ratings on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 5 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 5 6 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $299.42, a high estimate of $335.00, and a low estimate of $250.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.37% from the previous average price target of $284.17.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Tractor Supply is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Lawrence Benchmark Raises Buy $310.00 $280.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Neutral $280.00 $272.00 Matthew McClintock Raymond James Raises Outperform $290.00 $285.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $250.00 $240.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $325.00 $300.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Raises Neutral $270.00 $250.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Neutral $270.00 $270.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $317.00 $325.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $335.00 $335.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $280.00 $280.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $335.00 $300.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Neutral $290.00 $260.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $325.00 $293.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $332.00 $300.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $325.00 $295.00 Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $300.00 $300.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $280.00 $280.00 Karen Short Melius Research Announces Buy $315.00 - Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $260.00 $250.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tractor Supply. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Tractor Supply compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Tractor Supply's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply is the largest operator of retail farm and ranch stores in the United States. The company targets recreational farmers and ranchers and has little exposure to commercial and industrial farm operations. Currently, the company operates 2,254 of its namesake banners in 49 states, including 81 Orscheln Farm and Home stores (rebranded as Tractor Supply), along with 205 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores. Stores are generally concentrated in rural communities, as opposed to urban and suburban areas. In fiscal 2023, revenue consisted primarily of livestock, equine & agriculture (27%), companion animal (25%), and seasonal & recreation (22%).

Tractor Supply: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Tractor Supply's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -18.33% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Tractor Supply's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.96%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tractor Supply's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.51%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Tractor Supply's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.33, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

