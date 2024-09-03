Key Takeaways From Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Analyst Ratings

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, revealing an average target of $23.75, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.47% increase from the previous average price target of $21.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Teva Pharmaceutical Indus is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $26.00 $24.00 Balaji Prasad Barclays Raises Overweight $22.00 $21.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $24.00 $22.00 Glen Santangelo Jefferies Raises Buy $23.00 $19.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Teva Pharmaceutical Indus. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus analyst ratings.

Get to Know Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Better

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, based in Israel, is the leading generic drug manufacturer in the world. Teva derives half of its sales from North America and makes up a high-single-digit percentage of the total number of generic prescriptions in the US. It also has a significant presence in Europe, Japan, Russia, and Israel. Besides generics, Teva has a portfolio of innovative medicines and biosimilars in three main therapeutic areas: central nervous system with Copaxone, Ajovy, and Austedo; respiratory with Qvar and ProAir; and oncology with Truxima, Herzuma, and Bendeka/Treanda. Teva also sells active pharmaceutical ingredients, offers contract manufacturing services, and owns Anda, a US-based generic and specialty drug distributor.

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.4% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -20.32%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -12.41%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, Teva Pharmaceutical Indus adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TEVA

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Argus Research Downgrades Buy Hold Oct 2021 Raymond James Downgrades Outperform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for TEVA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.