Key Takeaways From Tenable Holdings Analyst Ratings

In the latest quarter, 14 analysts provided ratings for Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 5 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $50.57, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average represents a 10.19% decrease from the previous average price target of $56.31.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Tenable Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Mike Cikos Needham Lowers Buy $50.00 $62.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $44.00 $47.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $49.00 $57.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $55.00 $60.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Buy $52.00 $54.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $53.00 $57.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $50.00 $60.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $55.00 $60.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $48.00 $60.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Lowers Outperform $53.00 $55.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $40.00 $56.00 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $54.00 $54.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Announces Outperform $55.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Tenable Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Tenable Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Tenable Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Tenable Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tenable Holdings analyst ratings.

Delving into Tenable Holdings's Background

Founded in 2002, Tenable is a cybersecurity company that began providing vulnerability management solutions under its Nessus software. In recent years, Tenable has expanded its portfolio to provide a broader range of exposure management modules. Solutions include cloud security and compliance, active directory management, operational technology security and advanced vulnerability analytics. The Maryland-based company went public in 2018.

Financial Milestones: Tenable Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Tenable Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.44%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Tenable Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.59%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tenable Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.93%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tenable Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TENB

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Needham Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Barclays Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TENB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.