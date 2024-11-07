Key Takeaways From T. Rowe Price Gr Analyst Ratings

Throughout the last three months, 15 analysts have evaluated T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 10 4 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 5 3 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $111.87, a high estimate of $129.00, and a low estimate of $99.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.6%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of T. Rowe Price Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $113.00 $112.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $115.00 $113.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Hold $116.00 $120.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $115.00 $116.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $110.00 $101.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $129.00 $127.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $127.00 $125.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $101.00 $99.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $112.00 $109.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $109.00 $108.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $102.00 $106.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $109.00 - Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $108.00 $115.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Announces Underweight $99.00 - Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $113.00 $112.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to T. Rowe Price Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of T. Rowe Price Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of T. Rowe Price Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into T. Rowe Price Gr's Background

T. Rowe Price provides asset-management services for individual and institutional investors. It offers a broad range of no-load US and international stock, hybrid, bond, and money market funds. At the end of August 2024, the firm had $1.612 trillion in managed assets, composed of equity (51%), balanced (34%), fixed-income and money market (12%), and alternative (3%) offerings. Approximately two thirds of managed assets are held in retirement-based accounts, which provides T. Rowe Price with a somewhat stickier client base than most of its peers. The firm also manages private accounts, provides retirement planning advice, and offers discount brokerage and trust services. The company is primarily a US-based asset manager, deriving less than 10% of its AUM from overseas.

Unraveling the Financial Story of T. Rowe Price Gr

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining T. Rowe Price Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.88% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: T. Rowe Price Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 32.9%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): T. Rowe Price Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.82%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): T. Rowe Price Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.38%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, T. Rowe Price Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

