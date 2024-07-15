Key Takeaways From SunPower Analyst Ratings

Ratings for SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 3 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 3 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $3.1, a high estimate of $6.00, and a low estimate of $1.61. This current average represents a 14.84% decrease from the previous average price target of $3.64.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of SunPower's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $2.50 $3.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $2.00 $2.25 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Sell $1.61 $1.61 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Sell $1.61 $1.61 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $4.00 $6.00 Sean Morgan Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $6.00 $6.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Neutral $4.00 $5.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to SunPower. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of SunPower compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of SunPower's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of SunPower's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SunPower analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering SunPower: A Closer Look

SunPower is a leading solar technology and energy services provider that offers fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada through an array of hardware, software, and financing options and smart energy solutions. The company's sales channels include a network of both installing and noninstalling dealers and resellers that operate in residential and commercial markets as well as a group of in-house sales teams in each segment engaged in direct sales to end customers.

Understanding the Numbers: SunPower's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining SunPower's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -17.13% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: SunPower's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -34.71%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SunPower's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -34.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SunPower's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: SunPower's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SPWR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 UBS Upgrades Sell Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for SPWR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.