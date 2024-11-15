Key Takeaways From State Street Analyst Ratings

State Street (NYSE:STT) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated State Street and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $100.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $108.00 and a low estimate of $87.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.14% increase from the previous average price target of $95.11.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive State Street. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $108.00 $106.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $95.00 $90.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $108.00 $103.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $106.00 $98.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $94.00 $89.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $102.00 $100.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $93.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $100.00 $98.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $87.00 $79.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to State Street. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of State Street compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of State Street's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of State Street's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About State Street

State Street is a leading provider of financial services, including investment servicing, investment management, andinvestment researchand trading. With approximately $42 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $4.1 trillion assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2023, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs more than 46,000 worldwide.

State Street: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: State Street's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.1%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: State Street's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.46%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): State Street's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, State Street adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

