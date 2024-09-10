Key Takeaways From Sonic Automotive Analyst Ratings

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $69.5, along with a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $63.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $65.50, the current average has increased by 6.11%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Sonic Automotive. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $75.00 $63.00 Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $63.00 $58.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $67.00 $68.00

Sonic Automotive is one of the largest auto dealership groups in the United States. The company has 108 franchised stores in 18 states, primarily in metropolitan areas in California, Texas, and the Southeast, plus 25 EchoPark used-vehicle stores, 16 collision centers, and 13 powersports locations. The franchise stores derive revenue from new and used vehicles plus parts and collision repair, finance, insurance, and wholesale auctions. Luxury and import dealerships make up about 86% of franchise new-vehicle revenue, while Honda, BMW, Mercedes, and Toyota constitute about 58% of new-vehicle revenue. BMW is the largest brand at about 25%. 2023's revenue was $14.4 billion, with EchoPark's portion totaling $2.4 billion. Sonic bought RFJ Auto in December 2021, which added $3.2 billion in sales.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Sonic Automotive's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.47%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sonic Automotive's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.19%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sonic Automotive's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.46% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sonic Automotive's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.73%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Sonic Automotive's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 4.44, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

