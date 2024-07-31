Key Takeaways From Sociedad Quimica Y Minera Analyst Ratings

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $45.6, along with a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. Highlighting a 11.02% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $51.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Sociedad Quimica Y Minera is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andres Castanos Mollor Berenberg Announces Hold $35.00 - Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $36.00 $45.00 Isabella Simonato B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $47.00 $48.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $45.00 $42.00 Joel Jackson BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $65.00 $70.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sociedad Quimica Y Minera. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Sociedad Quimica Y Minera

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile is a Chilean commodities producer with significant operations in lithium (primarily used in batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems), specialty and standard potassium fertilizers, iodine (primarily used in X-ray contrast media), and solar salts. The company extracts these materials through its high-quality salt brine deposits and caliche ore. SQM is developing a hard rock lithium project in Australia and expanding its lithium refining assets in China.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -52.09% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -80.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -17.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.8%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

