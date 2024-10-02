Key Takeaways From Signet Jewelers Analyst Ratings

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Signet Jewelers and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $99.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $136.00 and a low estimate of $87.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.02% lower than the prior average price target of $104.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Signet Jewelers by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $87.00 $87.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $87.00 $87.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Raises Buy $136.00 $132.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $100.00 $108.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $87.00 $87.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $87.00 $105.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $105.00 $125.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $105.00 $105.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Signet Jewelers. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Signet Jewelers compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Signet Jewelers's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd is a retailer of diamond jewelry. Its merchandise mix includes bridal, fashion, watches and others. The bridal category includes engagement, wedding and anniversary purchases. Its segments are the North America segment, the International segment, and the Other segment. The North America segment contributes to the majority of the revenue. The North America segment generates revenue from Mall and Off-mall & Outlet.

Signet Jewelers: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Signet Jewelers's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.6% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Signet Jewelers's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.81%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Signet Jewelers's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.08%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Signet Jewelers's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Signet Jewelers's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.54, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

