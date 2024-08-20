Key Takeaways From Select Medical Hldgs Analyst Ratings

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Select Medical Hldgs (NYSE:SEM), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $46.5, with a high estimate of $48.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. Marking an increase of 1.09%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $46.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Select Medical Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joanna Gajuk B of A Securities Announces Buy $42.00 - Bill Sutherland Benchmark Maintains Buy $48.00 $48.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Maintains Buy $48.00 $48.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Raises Buy $48.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Select Medical Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Select Medical Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Select Medical Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Select Medical Holdings Corp is a healthcare company that operates through four main segments: critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and Concentra institutions. Critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation centres are designed for patients requiring extended recovery time with medical services. These two sectors combined compose roughly half of the total revenue and include over 103 critical illness recovery hospitals and inpatient rehab facilities. The outpatient rehabilitation segment includes over 1,928 rehabilitation clinics. The Concentra segment includes over 540 occupational health centers and 147 onsite clinics. The company is headquartered in Pennsylvania, and it operates across the United States.

Breaking Down Select Medical Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Select Medical Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.08% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Select Medical Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.22% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Select Medical Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.94%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.53, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

