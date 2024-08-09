Key Takeaways From Sealed Air Analyst Ratings

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $42.43, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.62% from the previous average price target of $42.17.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Sealed Air. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Philip Ng Jefferies Lowers Hold $35.00 $47.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $40.00 $43.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $38.00 $39.00 Lars Kjellberg Stifel Announces Buy $47.00 - Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $43.00 $44.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Maintains Buy $44.00 $44.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Buy $50.00 $36.00

Sealed Air is organized via two reporting segments. Food care includes food packaging products like Cryovac, Darfresh, and OptiDure aimed primarily at meats. Product care includes Sealed Air's Bubble Wrap, Instapak, Jiffy mailers, and shrink film packaging systems that cater to industrial and e-commerce applications.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Sealed Air's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.42%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Sealed Air's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.17%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sealed Air's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.29%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sealed Air's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, Sealed Air faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

