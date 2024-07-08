Key Takeaways From Sealed Air Analyst Ratings

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $43.25, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.13% from the previous average price target of $40.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Sealed Air. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $43.00 $44.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Maintains Buy $44.00 $44.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Buy $50.00 $36.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Neutral $36.00 $39.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Sealed Air. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Sealed Air compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Sealed Air's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Sealed Air's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sealed Air analyst ratings.

Get to Know Sealed Air Better

Sealed Air is organized via two reporting segments. Food care includes food packaging products like Cryovac, Darfresh, and OptiDure aimed primarily at meats. Product care includes Sealed Air's Bubble Wrap, Instapak, Jiffy mailers, and shrink film packaging systems that cater to industrial and e-commerce applications.

Financial Insights: Sealed Air

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Sealed Air's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.42%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Sealed Air's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.17%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sealed Air's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.29%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sealed Air's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.14% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.94, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SEE

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 JP Morgan Downgrades Overweight Neutral Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SEE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.