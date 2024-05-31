Key Takeaways From Seacoast Banking Analyst Ratings

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $26.25, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Experiencing a 3.67% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $27.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Seacoast Banking's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $27.00 $26.00 Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $26.00 $28.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $25.00 $27.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $27.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Seacoast Banking. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Seacoast Banking compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Seacoast Banking's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Seacoast Banking's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Seacoast Banking

Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a holding company for Seacoast National Bank. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage and insurance services to customers across Florida, and through mobile and online banking solutions. In addition, it provides services such as treasury management, brokerage, and credit facilities.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Seacoast Banking

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Seacoast Banking's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -18.24%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Seacoast Banking's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.71%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Seacoast Banking's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.18%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1, Seacoast Banking adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

