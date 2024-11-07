Key Takeaways From RenaissanceRe Holdings Analyst Ratings

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $294.12, a high estimate of $391.00, and a low estimate of $229.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.93% increase from the previous average price target of $270.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of RenaissanceRe Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $246.00 $229.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $274.00 $267.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $391.00 $364.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $314.00 $280.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Buy $314.00 $270.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $229.00 $218.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Buy $298.00 $262.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $287.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to RenaissanceRe Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of RenaissanceRe Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of RenaissanceRe Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into RenaissanceRe Holdings's Background

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd provides reinsurance and insurance solutions and related services. The company's core products include property, casualty and specialty reinsurance. Revenue is derived from three sources: net premiums earned from the insurance and insurance products sold; net investment income from the investment of capital funds and cash; and other income from the company's joint ventures, advisory services, and other items. The reportable segments of the company are the Property segment which includes catastrophe and other property reinsurance, and the Casualty and Specialty segment which is comprised of casualty and specialty reinsurance. It derives a majority of its revenue from the Casualty and specialty segment.

A Deep Dive into RenaissanceRe Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: RenaissanceRe Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 52.58%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: RenaissanceRe Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.32% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): RenaissanceRe Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.28%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): RenaissanceRe Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.95%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.21.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

